FM thanks Indonesia for firm support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Indonesian Ambassador Husnan Bey Fananie for this country's unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the ministry’s press service has reported

Bayramov made the remarks while receiving Fananie upon the termination of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on July 28.

During the meeting, Bayramov spoke about the following pre-planned military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the current situation in the region. He emphasized that Armenia could achieve none of its goals with this provocation. On the contrary, it once again faced the decisive position of the international community.

In turn, the Indonesian ambassador expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani government and families of the martyrs who lost their lives as a result of the tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Fananie said that Indonesia firmly supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

Thus, the minister also noted with satisfaction the intensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. He also emphasized the cooperation between the two states within international organizations, including the Islamic Cooperation Organization and the Non-Aligned Movement.

