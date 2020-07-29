Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military drills enhance regional peace, security

By Akbar Mammadov

Joint military exercises held between Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces contribute to strengthening regional peace and security, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said during the presser on July 28.

Abdullayeva said that these exercises also serve to strengthen coordination and exchange of advanced practices between the two countries’ armed forces and are conducted in accordance with ‘the Agreement on Military Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ and with the annual plan, as stated by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry earlier.

It should be noted that the joint military drills of Azerbaijani and Turkish Land and Air forces will be focused on combat fire drills and flight-tactical training, in which military personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery mounts, and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defence equipment of the the two countries' armies will be involved.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.