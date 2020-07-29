Turkish Armed Forces arrive in Baku for large-scale drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Baku to take part in large-scale joint combat-fire and tactical-flight exercises to be held across Azerbaijan from July 29 to August 10, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported on July 28.

The Land and Air forces of both countries will participate in the drills that will be held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held for the Turkish servicemen.

It should be noted that the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

Earlier, on 27 July, personnel and military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived in Nakhchivan. As part of preparations for the military exercises, a ceremony was held for exchange of the national flags of the two brotherly countries, and personnel and military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces arrived in Nakhchivan.

In order to participate in the flag exchange ceremony, the flag platoon of the Combined Arms Army marched toward the “Umid” (red-hope) Bridge over the Araz River in the direction of the Sadarak border checkpoint from the city of Nakhchivan. At the same time, the Turkish flag platoon also marched from Dogubayazit city to the border checkpoint.

The flag exchange ceremony was held after the performance of the national anthems of the two countries.

After the completion of the ceremony, the personnel and military equipment of Turkish Armed Forces involved in the exercises moved to the training areas.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held for the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces in the military unit of the Combined Arms Army. During the ceremony, the developing Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations and military-technical cooperation were noted by the speakers.

After the ceremony, representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces involved in the military exercises were accommodated in the military unit.












