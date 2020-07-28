Azerbaijan's defense ministry expresses condolences to Turkey

By Trend





Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent letters of condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff General of Turkish Army Yashar Guler in connection with the death and injury of Turkish soldiers in the bus accident, Trend reports on July 27 referring to the press office of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“I am deeply saddened with the news of the death and injury of soldiers of the Armed Forces of fraternal Turkey as a result of the accident of a bus carrying soldiers in the Mut district of Mersin province. I share the grief and bitterness of my relatives, and I express my deepest condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief. May Allah Almighty rest the souls of the soldiers," Hasanov said in the letter.