Rally held in Sydney against Armenian military provocations

By Trend





A rally was held in front of a mosque in Australian Sydney in protest against the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz direction of Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Chairman of the Australia-Azerbaijan-Turk Friendship Society Imameddin Gasimov said, Trend reports on July 27.

According to Gasimov, the rally participants were holding flags of Azerbaijan and Australia, photos of Azerbaijani servicemen who heroically died in recent battles in the Tovuz direction, posters with information about the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

During the rally, hundreds of people heading to the mosque expressed support for the Azerbaijani state, resolutely condemning the aggressive and occupation policy of Armenia.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

According to the statement of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azerbaijanis living abroad were injured as a result of provocations organized by radical representatives of Armenian diaspora. The provocations were carried out in Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the US (Washington and Los Angeles), Georgia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



