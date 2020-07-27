Azerbaijan imports military construction equipment from Turkey

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has imported Turkish-made special construction equipment to be used in its Nakhchivan Combined Arms Army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported on July 25.

The ministry reported that according to the import of new equipment from Turkey, to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic began in 2019 in line with the ‘agreement on military financial cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey’. As a continuation of the measures, the next part of the new equipment was handed over to the Combined Arms Army, the ministry noted.

Thus, the purpose of bringing special building equipment from Turkey is to improve the quality of military infrastructure upgrades, which will be used in military construction, building and road construction.

The imported equipment is distinguished by its modernity and technical features and will allow the construction work to be done faster and with better quality.

“Established in Turkey as a representative and import company of Mercedes-Benz, Koluman Holding Group of Companies is distinguished by the high quality of construction equipment produced in full compliance with German automotive industry standards,” the ministry said.

The concrete pump produced at the plants of the Koluman Holding group of companies jointly with the South Korean manufacturer JunJin is distinguished with its quality. Moreover, cement-carrying, concrete-pumping, concrete-mixing and asphalt-concrete trucks, which are durable, fuel-efficient and convenient, are manufactured with a focus on driver and vehicle safety.

These machines with modern design and technology will allow the Combined Arms Army to carry out repair and construction work and upgrade the road infrastructure with better quality.

In addition to these machines, which are produced for difficult conditions in construction sites, and are distinguished by their strength and durability, road machines and trailers have also been put into operation.

Trailers produced by the Turkish company Agri Rosso will further facilitate transportation and ancillary operations with their quality and modernity.

“The provision of equipment of national production of brotherly Turkey to the Combined Arms Army indicates the high level of military cooperation,” the ministry noted.



