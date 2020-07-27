Thomas Goltz: ASALA poses worldwide threat

By Trend





Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) terrorist organization poses a worldwide threat, Thomas Goltz, journalist, professor at the University of Montana (US), Honorary Doctor of ADA University, told Trend.

“ASALA's activities go beyond Europe but also include the United States and elsewhere--virtually all countries with an Armenian Diaspora still focused on revenge of the so-called “Armenian genocide” of 1915,” he said.

Goltz pointed out that sadly, ASALA is a 'nearly-native' extremist group embedded in local Diaspora Armenian communities all around the world that draw (often forced) support from those local communities, whether they truly support ASALA actions or not.

It is difficult to prevent its terror acts due to the secretive/cult nature of ASALA/AJC 'sleeper' cells, noted Goltz.