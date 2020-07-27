27.07.2020
27 July 2020 [18:00]
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold large-scale military drills
27 July 2020 [17:00]
Jordanian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA
27 July 2020 [16:40]
Rally held in Sydney against Armenian military provocations
27 July 2020 [16:22]
Azerbaijan imports military construction equipment from Turkey
27 July 2020 [15:57]
American Jewish organizations condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijanis
27 July 2020 [15:26]
Medium publishes article on Armenian violence against Azerbaijani community in LA
27 July 2020 [14:15]
Armenia's military attack few months before Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe - no coincidence
27 July 2020 [13:40]
President Aliye says reforms in education to be deepened [UPDATE]
27 July 2020 [12:03]
Thomas Goltz: ASALA poses worldwide threat
