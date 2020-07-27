Medium publishes article on Armenian violence against Azerbaijani community in LA

By Trend





On July 26, Medium online platform published an article by Azerbaijan’s Consul General Nasimi Aghayev about the violence and vandalism of Armenians against members of the Azerbaijani community in Los Angeles, Trend reports citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in LA.

“On July 21, thousands of locals representing the radical Armenian groups, led by Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), came to protest in front of our Consulate General, located in West Los Angeles. At the same time, approximately 50 Azerbaijani community members came to counter-protest and highlight the occupation and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan’s lands by Armenia, as well as the recent aggression committed on our north-western border,” said the consul general’s article.

“The Dashnaks from the beginning were hurling insults at our community members and several hundred of them charged at peaceful Azerbaijanis and injured several of them,” said the article. “The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the entire incident as a hate crime.”

“The ANCA, by leading this violent Armenian mob, once again showed the true face of the radical and aggressive Dashnak ideology,” Aghayev’s article said.

“It is also totally unacceptable that neither any of the hundreds of Armenian organizations in the US, nor Armenia’s Consulate General in LA, or their Embassy in Washington D.C., have condemned this outrageous hate crime by Armenian radicals… On the contrary, both the diplomatic missions and ANCA have absurdly blamed the physically assaulted and injured Azerbaijanis for the violence!”, noted the article.

The consul general stressed that two of the largest and most influential Jewish organizations in the US and the world - the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Los Angeles Office of the American Jewish Committee (AJC-LA) - condemned this violent assaults on Azerbaijani community members.

“I call on various communities, religious and elected leaders to stand up and explicitly condemn this hate crime, a way of acting that has no place in this modern world and no place in a future with any hope for peace,” said Aghayev.

The clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Los Angeles were triggered by gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan. The fighting continued in the following several days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

Meanwhile a group of Armenians living in Los Angeles, California, attacked and injured a group of Azerbaijanis who gathered to peacefully protest the Armenian aggression.

The incident took place July 21 in front of Azerbaijan's Consulate in the city where Armenians verbally and physically assaulted Azerbaijanis across the street, despite tight security measures by the L.A. Police Department.