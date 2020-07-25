Azerbaijanis hold rally in Prague against Armenia's occupying policy [PHOTO]

By Trend

Azerbaijanis living in Praque held a rally, with the support of the "Azerbaijani Community in the Czech Republic" organization, against the aggressive policy of Armenia and Armenian armed forces’ recent provocations made in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 25 referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

According to the organization's head Eldar Valiyev, the Azerbaijanis, being informed about Armenians gathering in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Czechia, also went there to express support to the Azerbaijani state.

The Azerbaijani participants of the rally chanted slogans in Russian and Czech.

After the end of the rally, the Azerbaijanis held an authorized peaceful procession in the center of Prague.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed.