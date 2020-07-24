Azerbaijani FM, Turkish envoy discuss recent Armenian provocation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Erkan Ozaral discussed the recent Armenian provocation in the border and bilateral strategic cooperation, the ministry said on July 23.

Thus, the meeting with the Turkish ambassador was the first meeting between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the ambassador of a foreign country in Azerbaijan. In this regard, the minister noted that this meeting was not accidental. It was a manifestation of friendship, brotherhood and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Commenting on Armenia’s July 12 attack on the border in Tovuz, Bayramov said that this was a premeditated provocation. The minister highlighted the international organizations’ support for Azerbaijan’s just position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He also said that the statements made by the Turkish President, Foreign Minister and Defense Minister are a clear example of the brotherly people's support in difficult times.

In turn, the Turkish envoy expressed condolences to the families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12.

He also stressed that “Azerbaijan's grief is also Turkey's grief”.

Saying that there have been numerous appeals from Turkey to defend Azerbaijan's rightful position and stand by Azerbaijan in this struggle, the ambassador said it was another indication that “we are two states and one nation”.

During the meeting, the minister also touched upon the recent vandalism and aggression acts by radical Armenian forces against the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions and peaceful Azerbaijanis protesting against the Armenian provocation. Regarding that, Bayramov reminded that the host countries are responsible for the security of diplomatic missions and diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

The minister pointed out that the radical Armenian Dashnaks have recently become more active, and he did not rule out new provocations by them against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions.

Emphasizing the high-level cooperation in all other areas and various formats between the two countries, starting from the level of heads of state, Bayramov expressed confidence that this cooperation will continue to develop.

Referring to the phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the minister also expressed his confidence that the mutual crucial project and initiatives between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be maintained in the future.







