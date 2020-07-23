Peaceful Azerbaijani protesters came under Armenian attack in several countries

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Armenians have committed acts of vandalism during peaceful rallies held in a number of countries against Armenia’s recent provocation on the border, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said during the ministry’s presser on July 23.

Khalafov said that the Armenian regime, after the defeat of on the battlefield, have committed atrocities against Azerbaijanis holding peaceful protests in various foreign countries for the purpose of diverting attention from the main issue.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijanis abroad are protesting peacefully to demand an end to Armenian atrocities.

Khalafov also touched upon the latest Armenian provocation against Azerbaijanis ar the Azerbaijani General-Consulate in Los-Angeles.

“We are in regular contact with the diplomatic missions of the countries, in which the incidents occurred. They are informed about the situation in details,” Khalafov said.

The official noted that US police will thoroughly investigate the act of vandalism against Azerbaijanis in this country and take the necessary measures. “The US ambassador to Azerbaijan has also stated this,” the deputy minister added.

In the meantime, the FM Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said in the same briefing that an Armenian attacking an Azerbaijani woman in Los Angeles was detained and will stand trial.

It should be noted that on July 22, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after thousands of Armenians attacked a small group of Azerbaijanis and injured seven Azerbaijanis, including a woman.

Armenian radicals also committed provocation near the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium on July 22, assaulting Azerbaijani protestors by throwing stones at them. An Azerbaijani journalist received a head injury as a result of the attack.