Six Armenians detained over provocation near Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium

Police in Belgium has detained six Armenian radicals, who carried out provocation near Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Belgium, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said in a press conference on July 23.

Six people were detained during the provocation committed by radical Armenian forces near the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Belgium. According to police information, 15 people have already been arrested, the spokesperson noted.

Abdullayeva also added that an Armenian man who assaulted an Azerbaijani woman during a rally in Los Angeles has already been detained and will stand trial.

It should be noted that a small group of Azerbaijanis came under the attack of a large number of Armenian nationalists during a violent protest held outside of the building of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan on 21 July.

As a result, seven Azerbaijanis, including a woman, were injured, four of whom were hospitalized. In addition, a police officer of Los-Angeles Police Department trying to protect the Azerbaijani woman from Armenian attackers also received a head injury.