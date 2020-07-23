US envoy summoned to Foreign Ministry over Armenian attack on Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles

By Akbar Mammadov

The US ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry due to attack on peaceful Azerbaijani protesters by Armenian radicals in Los Angeles, the ministry’s Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said in a presser on July 22.

Abdullayeva said that a large group of Armenian radicals attacked a small group of Azerbaijanis outside of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles on July 22, injuring seven people.

She reminded that radical Armenian Dashnaks living in Los Angeles staged a protest in front of the consulate building with aggressive and provocative slogans. In response to the protest, members of the Azerbaijani community in California, who were much smaller in number, held a rival rally against the Armenian provocateurs chanting slogans exposing Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and its policy of ethnic cleansing.

“Radical Armenian Dashnaks used violence and aggression against peaceful Azerbaijani protesters, and even the Los Angeles police, who are responsible for providing security, failed to prevent their vandalism,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullayeva pointed out that Armenian radicals, attacking Azerbaijani protesters, injured seven people, including a woman.

“Unfortunately, we would like to note that we are currently witnessing attempts by radical Armenian forces to use violence and vandalism against peaceful Azerbaijani protesters in various parts of the world, including the United States and a number of European countries,” she said.

She emphasized that such provocative actions are a clear example of the aggressive policy pursued by Armenia and its leadership by radical Armenian forces.

Armenian criminals have to be brought to justice for demonstrating violence and atrocity against Azerbaijani demonstrators in Los Angeles, USA, as well as in European countries, including Brussels on July 22, and the law enforcement agencies of the countries must be held accountable in ensuring the security of Azerbaijani communities in these countries, Abdullayeva concluded