Azerbaijani MFA, Turkic Council discuss recent Armenian provocation on state border

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed bilateral cooperation and the recent Armenian provocation with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries Baghdad Amreyev, the ministry said on July 22.

During the telephone conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries (Turkic Council) and exchanged views on future prospects of this cooperation.

Regarding that, Baghdad Amreyev commended Azerbaijan's active role within the organization and its contribution to the work of the organization and expressed confidence that cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue at a high level.

In his turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Secretary-General about the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the ongoing tension in the region.

The minister expressed gratitude the Secretary-General for the statement made by the Turkic Council on the recent military provocation of the Armenian armed forces and the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, based on the norms and principles of international law.