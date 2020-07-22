Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Rumors about Colonel-General Sadikov - misinformation

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has issued an official statement in connection with the information spread recently on social networks that allegedly, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmeddin Sadikov was dismissed, and that his brother holds a high position in the Armenian army, Trend reports on July 21 referring to the ministry.

“These are lies, slander and misinformation spread by Armenia for provocative purposes,” the ministry said. “Unfortunately, such news has been often spread and discussed on social networks recently. This is clearly done with malicious intent to cause confusion in the society.”

“We inform that Sadikov is performing his official duties at his post,” the ministry said. “Sadikov’s brother died in early 1980s. We call on the media outlets to be extremely careful and use the official sources when covering the activity of the Ministry of Defense.”