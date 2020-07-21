Azerbaijani MFA : Armenia's recent military provocation act of terrorism [UPDATE

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Armenia’s cross-border military provocation that started on July 12 amounted to a terrorist act committed in attempt to use force.

She noted that the international community is also concerned about that military provocation committed by the Armenian side.

Moreover, she added that the Turkic Council, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement, GUAM and other international organizations have issued appeals strongly condemning this provocation and shelling by Armenia of Azerbaijani civilians.

"Armenia's attempt to make a new provocation, use force and seize new territories is strongly condemned by the international community,” she emphasized.

It should be noted that, as a result of cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region, Azerbaijani army lost several officers and soldiers. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.