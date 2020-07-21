Armenia pre-planned military aggression on border

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia had pre-planned the cross-border clashes started on July 12, Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said in a presser today.

Hajiyev stressed that before the events, Armenia adopted a new reactionary doctrine, new national security strategy, which showed that Armenia would make a provocation.

“On July 12, a surprise artillery strike was made on our post in the direction of Tovuz. Armenia claims that a UAZ car was approaching their post. This is unjustified. Azerbaijan has no military targets on the border with Armenia in the Tovuz direction. On this section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, preparations are under way to transfer control from the army to the border troops. This is a pre-planned military aggression of Armenia,” he said.

Presidential aide noted that Armenia’s goal was first of all an attempt to divert attention from Armenian- Azerbaijani conflict, involve military and political organizations and to cast a shadow on the successful work carried out by Azerbaijan recently at international level.

Armenia also sought to damage the East-West transport corridor, oil and gas pipelines, expose the region to new environmental disasters, occupy new territories, gain new advantages along the border, divert attention from internal problems in Armenia.

Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijani army thwarted the Armenian attack causing severe casualties among the Armenian forces.

"Inviolability of our borders, protection of civilian population has been ensured. The responsibility for this act of aggression lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia. Armenia is still a threat to the civilized world,” he said.

Furthermore, he added Armenia has the habit of shooting at civilian objects when it is in a difficult situation.

"As in Khojaly, Azerbaijani settlements have again become targets. The Azerbaijani army suppressed the firing points of Armenia. Unfortunately, a 76-year-old civilian died. As a result of decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, shelling of civilians was prevented. (..) This attack of Armenia contradicts international documents and agreements. Along with responsibility for these acts committed by Armenia, the military and political leadership of Armenia is also criminally responsible,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He added that by the order of Azerbaijani President the damage caused to the civilian population and state property is being assessed.

Likewise, Hajiyev stressed that the course of events shows that a ceasefire regime alone is not enough, noting that Armenia continues its policy of aggression, behind the ceasefire regime.

"In this regard, in response to the appeal of the UN Secretary General, we say that the UN Security Council resolutions must be implemented and the mechanism of their implementation must be reviewed,” he added.

Speaking about OSCE Minsk group, Hajiyev stated that Azerbaijan does not intend to participate in imitation negotiations. He noted that according to the mandate of the Minsk Group Co- Chairman, the Helsinki Final Act and UN Security Council resolutions should be taken as a basis.

"Armenia's attempts to disrupt the negotiations through lies and different pretexts should be stopped. There are 11 states involved in the Minsk process. There is a need to hold an extended meeting of the Minsk Group,” Hajiyev said.

He reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to the settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Minsk process.

Moreover, he stressed that the conducted negotiations did not serve the mandate of the Minsk Group, co- chair countries should also draw a conclusion from this. He said that preservation of the status quo in this form is dangerous and it should be changed, as the goal should be to eliminate the fact of occupation.

“We are committed to changing the working methodology, not the format. Armenia should not violate the negotiations every time based on any technical issue. There should also be a session of the Minsk Group in a broad format. The illegal settlement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is destroying the basis of the negotiation process. Armenia constantly carries out provocations on the line of contact of the troops, on the border. (…) The mandate also requires that the occupation factor be eliminated. On this basis Azerbaijan is a supporter of substantive negotiations. When opinions are heard in the negotiation process, Armenia, along with political ones, resorts to military provocations. They pursue a policy of disrupting the negotiation process, making provocations on the border,” Hajiyev stressed.