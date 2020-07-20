Jewish community expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan over Armenia's military aggression

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Jewish community has expressed solidarity with Baku over Armenian armed forces’ recent military provocation in the direction of Tovuz region on the Armenian- Azerbaijani state border, Azertag reported.

In a letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev, the Jewish communities said: “Today every Azerbaijani citizen, regardless of nationality or religion, is in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and you, and all nations living in Azerbaijan are very proud of this. The international community must also see this strong unity of all nations of Azerbaijan and the idea of solidarity formed in our society under your wise leadership,” the letter reads.

“We, thousands of Jewish communities in Azerbaijan, strongly condemn this provocation and demand that Armenia respond to the provocation committed against Azerbaijan and the outbreak of a new undeclared war. These days, the entire Jewish population of Azerbaijan, as well as the world Jewish community, is closely united around you and the people of Azerbaijan, and we are always ready to join the struggle to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at your first request. Azerbaijan is our home, and Jews are always ready to fight for the fair resolution of this conflict, for peace and happiness in Azerbaijan,” the letter says.

The community strongly condemned the acts of aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, stating that this is a serious obstacle to the peaceful settlement of the Armenian- Azerbaijani Nagorno- Karabakh conflict.

Such aggression violates international law, the 1994 bilateral ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and contradict the legal documents adopted by the international organizations, resulting in a more than a dozen dead Azerbaijani soldiers, including high-ranking military personnel, the statement reads.

Moreover, they called on international organizations, OSCE Minsk Group, to conduct a serious investigation to prevent the escalation of the current military operations in Tovuz and turn it into another war. To call for the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as stated in resolutions 853, 874 and 884.

The letter was signed by deputy Anatoly Rafailov, head of the Community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan Melikh Yevdaev and head of the European Jewish Community of Azerbaijan Alexander Sharovsky.

It should be noted that, as a result of cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region, Azerbaijani army lost several officers and soldiers. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.