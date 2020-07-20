Azerbaijanis hold rally outside of UN headquarters against Armenian aggression

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A large protest action was held in front of the UN Headquarters in Geneva in connection with military provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the Armenian- Azerbaijani state border, local media reported with the reference to State Committee for Diaspora Affairs on July 20.

Protest action was organized by Swiss Coordination Council and Swiss Cultural Center of Azerbaijan on July 19.

The speakers called on the UN to organize a mission to investigate provocations and attacks of Armenia, as well as to take measures against the occupying Armenia.

Representatives of Turkish communities stressed once again their readiness to support Azerbaijan, as they have done so far.

Moreover, the speakers expressed confidence that independent Azerbaijan, which is peaceful, respects the norms of international law and attaches great importance to human values, will be strong in any trial, and Nagorno-Karabakh will definitely be liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Furthermore, daughter of Azerbaijan’s National Hero Riad Ahmedov, Fariza Ahmedova, speaking at the protest action, emphasized that another military provocation of Armenian armed forces started on July 12 in the direction of Tovuz region on the Armenian- Azerbaijani border, killing of Azerbaijani civilians and continuation of such provocations periodically for several years.

Ahmedova noted that as a result of aggression and occupation by Armenia she, like thousands of Azerbaijani children, lost her father in the early 90s.

"The Armenian aggression has been going on for 30 years, which still deprives fathers of Azerbaijani children like me. Four resolutions adopted 28 years ago by the Security Council on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation are still not implemented. We, Azerbaijanis, call on such an influential organization as the UN to stop this arbitrariness, take decisive steps to stop the fact of aggression and such provocations,” she stated.

Similar protests against Armenia’s military provocation on the Azerbaijani- Armenian state border were held in various countries of Europe, like The Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Lithuania, Germany etc, as well as in United Kingdom, U.S., Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Israel.

The rally of the Azerbaijanis took place following several days of gross ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region.

Participants of the protest actions, support Azerbaijani army, and calls on international organizations to investigate provocations and attacks of Armenia, and reach the settlement of Azerbaijan- Armenian Nagorno- Karabakh conflict.

It should be noted that, as a result of cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region, Azerbaijani army lost several officers and soldiers. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.







