Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 53 times

By Trend

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 53 times, Trend reports on July 18 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

“At present, relative calm is observed in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, our settlements are not being shot at, but in general the tension remains,” the ministry said.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced.

Azerbaijan lost sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, who died repelling the attack. Another serviceman of Azerbaijan's army Khayyam Dashdemirov died from wounds, despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12-13 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13-14. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

As a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces of the village of Aghdam, Tovuz district, on July 14, the village resident, civilian, 76-years-old Aziz Azizov was killed.

The battles continued on July 16, as one more serviceman of Azerbaijani army - Nazim Ismayilov - was also killed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.