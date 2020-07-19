Withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied territories only way for restoring peace

By AzerNews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karbakh conflict and seven adjacent districts in line with the relevant UN resolutions is the only way to achieve a lasting peace and security in the region, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said during the meeting with Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on July 17.

Bayramov said that decisions and resolutions adopted in connection with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are not implemented and double standards are observed.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed his counterpart about the situation in the region, the recent provocations of Armenia, tension in the region, and Armenia’s occupation policy.

In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister said that Hungary’s position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged, stressing that Hungary resolutely supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in the current global pandemic, noting that Hungary highly appreciated the initiative of Azerbaijani President to organize a special UN session devoted to the fight against this pandemic.

Furthermore, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries and stressed that efforts will be made to further strengthen bilateral relations in a number of areas, including economy, trade, education, culture, tourism, healthcare, among others.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s important role in diversifying Europe’s energy supply, where Szijjártó expressed Hungary’s interest in benefiting from gas supply projects initiated and implemented with Azerbaijan’s participation.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, Szijjártó said that Hungary supports the early completion of negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Additionally, a number of documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Among them are the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary on cooperation in the field of health care and medical science, the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration on exchange of information and receipt of tax claims, the agreement between the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Innovators of the Republic of Hungary on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science.