Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region president’s statement contradicts France’s obligations

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly condemns the fact that President of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region Laurent Wauquiez made an absolutely false and biased statement distorting the essence of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as pf the military provocation launched by the Armenian armed forces on the border between the two countries on July 12, the ministry told Trend on July 17.

"The fact that the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, predominantly populated by the Armenians, in which Wauquiez is the president known for his pro-Armenian position, has signed 10 charters on cooperation with the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, clearly demonstrates the biased position of the head of the region,” the ministry said.

“This statement that justifies Armenia’s aggressive policy, which occupied the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, and grossly violates the norms and principles of international law, is ninconsistent with the spirit of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France, and it is also a big blow to the position of France as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” added the ministry.

“This one-sided and far from reality position of the president of the second biggest region of France undermines the confidence of the Azerbaijani public in France as an impartial co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the ministry said. “The statement contradicts the obligations of France at the international, European, bilateral and national levels.”

“The Azerbaijani side expects France, as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to take real steps towards the conflict settlement, as well as take all necessary measures to suppress any activity of some representatives of certain French structures that encourage the so-called 'structure' in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the ministry said.