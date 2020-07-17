TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenians attack Azerbaijanis conducting peaceful rally in London

17 July 2020 [18:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Armenians committed a provocation against Azerbaijanis in London, Trend reports referring to the message disseminated in social networks on July 17.

“During a peaceful rally of the Azerbaijanis in front of the Armenian embassy in London, the Armenians came to blows by attacking one of the Azerbaijanis, injuring him,” said the explanation for the video. "The London police had to separate the sides.”

The footage:

 


