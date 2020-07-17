Criminal case launched over Armenia’s military crimes against Azerbaijani civilians

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has launched a criminal case in connection to Armenian troops’ crimes against Azerbaijani civilians, the agency said in a statement issued on July 16.

It is stated in the statement that starting from midday on July 12, the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijani- Armenian state border.

Through these provocative actions, Armenia openly violated the fundamental norms and principles of international law by openly attacking the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Armenian army units also deliberately and directly fired at densely-populate areas, committing crimes against civilians.

Military crimes committed by Armenian military personnel against the civilian population of Azerbaijan were registered and documented by the investigation group, operating at the place of incident. The military prosecutor’s office initiated a criminal case under the article 186.2.2 of the Criminal Code (intentional destruction or damage to someone else's property as a result of arson, explosion or other generally dangerous method that caused significant damage to the victim or caused serious consequences).

Relevant measures will be taken to ensure that members of the Armenian armed forces who have committed war crimes are brought to justice and punished in accordance with international law.

It should be noted that, as a result of cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region, Azerbaijani army lost several officers and soldiers. One civilian was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.