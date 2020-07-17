Defense ministry: citizens living abroad, Karabakh vets willing to join Azerbaijani army

By Trend





Thousands of Azerbaijani patriots including citizens living abroad, reserve servicemen, people with disabilities and Karabakh war veterans are appealing to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in connection with the recent military operations in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend on July 17.

They express support for the army and ask to call them into the ranks of the Azerbaijani army.

“The ministry received about 7,000 appeals from July 13 through July 17,” the message said. “The ministry welcomes and expresses gratitude to the Azerbaijani people and each citizen for the solidarity and support for the Azerbaijani army.”

“President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev stressed during the meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on July 16 that everyone who wants to be called up for military service may submit the personal data to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription,” the ministry added.

"We inform that any Armenia’s provocation and attempt to attack Azerbaijan is firmly suppressed and will be suppressed by the Azerbaijani army,” the message said. “Thank you for your patriotism and solidarity!".

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

Azerbaijani personnel, sergeant of military service Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces.

Despite the efforts of the Azerbaijani doctors, severely wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Khayyam Dashdemirov also died.

The tension remained in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12 night.

During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani serviceman, senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

Another serviceman of the extended military service of the Azerbaijani army, Private Nazim Ismayilov died in the battle in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 16.