Azerbaijani villages on border with Armenia refuse to leave despite tensions

By Trend





The situation has been relatively calm in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border since July 16 evening, resident of Aghdam village of Tovuz district Isa Aliyev told Trend.

“There are no shootings now,” Aliyev added. "It has been quiet since yesterday. We're all at home, no one has left anywhere, and we don't plan to. We stayed here in the 1990's, will stay until the end," Aliyev said.

The villagers are busy with their usual activities, he added.

For the last several days, the villages in Tovuz district of Azerbaijan underwent serious shelling from the Armenian armed forces, who violated the ceasefire regime yet again.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery. Azerbaijan retaliated, silencing the opposing side, yet losing sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, who were killed repelling the attack. Another serviceman of Azerbaijan's army Khayyam Dashdemirov died from wounds, despite the doctors' efforts.

The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit. Azerbaijani senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The battles continued on the night of July 13. Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev and soldier Elchin Mustafazade became martyrs during the battles.

The battles continued on July 16, as one more serviceman of Azerbaijani army - Nazim Ismayilov was killed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



