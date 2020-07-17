Baku warns against hoax, misinformation disseminated by Armenian Defence Ministry

The "reincarnation" of the Armenian Defense Ministry’s former spokesperson, who already on the second day of the clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border outshadowed the current spokesperson, was aimed at creating hoaxes and misinformation, in which he is second to none, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Vagif Dargahli told Trend on July 17.

Over the past days, the Armenian Ministry of Defense prepared dozens of the fake news, Dargahli said, adding that Azerbaijani promptly refutes misinformation by the Armenian Defence Ministry.

"In particular, as you know, Armenian Defence Ministry, in order to somehow inspire the Armenian public, spread a hoax alleging that the Azerbaijani army lost 13 UAVs during the fightings.

“But how to prove something which doesn't exist in reality? After all, the Armenian society also requires evidences. Thus, Armenian Defence Ministry posted a photo in the social network, allegedly depicting one of the downed Azerbaijani UAVs. However, it was not so hard to expose Armenian myth-makers. It was quickly proven that the photo depicted not Azerbaijani UAV, but an American one, shot down as early as in 2014 in Afghanistan,” Dargahli said.

“It is noteworthy that even foreign journalists started exposing the Armenian fake news. In particular, Julian Röpke, a military analyst of the German tabloid newspaper Bild, pointed to the inaccuracy of the Armenian Defense Ministry’s video depicting the alleged destruction of an Azerbaijani drone. In fact, the video shot a civilian twin-engine light passenger plane,” Dargahli said.

“I reiterate that all UAVs of the Azerbaijani army are safe and sound. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan promptly provides all the necessary information about the situation at the border without hiding losses," he concluded.