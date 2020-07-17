Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani UAVs have more important goals than mere Armenian peasant

By Trend

Azerbaijan certainly is a rich and self-sufficient country but it will not waste money, Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports on July 16.

Dargahli was commenting on the information disseminated by representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan that resident of Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush district Aramayis Hovakimyan was allegedly injured as a result of a strike by a combat drone of the Azerbaijani army.

"Firstly, as I said earlier, we never fire at the settlements,” the spokesman said. “Secondly, there are more important goals for our UAVs than a mere peasant, such as, for example, the positions of the Armenian army. That’s what we are doing."