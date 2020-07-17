Assistant to president: It is Armenian armed forces that hide behind civil objects, not Azerbaijani army

By Trend





In the process of Armenian armed forces’ training they are taught the tactics of shooting at civil objects, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He made the remark at a press conference held on July 16, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, this was clearly displayed during the Khojaly genocide and other events.

"We were eyewitnesses of this in 2016. Such are the philosophy and intentions of the Armenian armed forces. This process continues in Tovuz. The Armenian side even deployed its military facilities in settlements. Shelling from these territories, they accuse Azerbaijan of alleged firing at civil objects," the assistant to Azerbaijani president said.

By hiding behind civil objects, the Armenian armed forces resort to the methods used by terrorists, while accusing Azerbaijan for alleged doing this, Hajiyev said.

Such a tactic is never used by Azerbaijani army, he added.