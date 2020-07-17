Azerbaijani soldier killed in cross-border fighting with Armenia

By Aisha Jabbarova

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Nazim Ismayilov has been killed during the combat operations in the direction of Tovuz region on the border with Armenia, the ministry’s press service reported on July 16.

The fighting in Tovuz resumed at 05.45 on July 16.

Azerbaijan army units have destroyed about 20 Armenian troops, 1 armored vehicle, 1 radio-electronic combat vehicle, posts and an outpost, the ministry said.

Azerbaijani units are taking retaliatory measures to prevent Armenian troops’ military activities.

The cross-border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan started on July 12 with Armenia's firing artillery at Azerbaijan's positions in the direction of Tovuz region on the border.