Azerbaijan responds to news on Armenia targeting to hit Mingachevir reservoir

News on Armenia launching a strike on Azerbaijan's Mingachevir reservoir is bogus, since it is impossible, Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports on July 16.

"This attack is impossible due to the relief of the territory where which this strategic facility is located, the fortifications, as well as the Azerbaijani Air Forces’ modern air defense systems," Dargahli said, Trend reports on July 16.

“Armenia must not forget that the latest missile systems in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani army can target and launch an attack on its Metsamor nuclear power plant, which may lead to a major disaster for Armenia,” the spokesman added.