Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side deliberately disseminates fake information to justify new attack

By Trend





Azerbaijani special forces did not carry out any sabotage operations on the territory of Armenia, all these statements of the Armenian side are another fake, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark commenting on statements of Armenian Defense Ministry’s representative that

about 100 servicemen of the special forces unit of Azerbaijani armed forces tried to seize the position of the Armenian armed forces along the border.

"Their [Armenian side's] goal is to justify today's attack on Azerbaijani positions. Our special forces did not make any assault on Armenian territory. Accordingly, there are no casualties, neither in manpower nor in equipment. There can be no losses among Azerbaijani commandos, since they are not involved in military operations on the border with Armenia."