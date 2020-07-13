Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister

By Trend





Azerbaijani former Minister of Defense Rahim Qaziyev has been detained as a suspect within a criminal case upon Articles 281 (public appeals directed against the state) and 282 (sabotage) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, Trend reports on July 13 referring to the joint statement made by the Azerbaijani State Security Service and the General Prosecutor's Office.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery, said the statement.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were struck back while suffering losses.

The statement also conveys condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs during the suppression of Armenia’s provocation and the wishes for the speedy recovery to the wounded are expressed.

"During the recent battles on the front line, the hostile circles and anti-national forces discontented with national solidarity and unity between citizens and the state, which our people have always demonstrated, made the unsuccessful attempts to violate the socio-political stability in the country and to damage the systematic activity of the state, its army and other structures,” the statement said.

“To realize their vile intentions, a group of people, taking advantage of Armenia’s provocation on the state border, began to spread false information in social networks aimed at reducing Azerbaijan’s defense capability and misleading the public, and also made open calls directed against the state to denigrate the image of an Azerbaijani soldier, as well as the authorities and law enforcement agencies, to create mistrust towards them,” the statement said.

“There were suspicions that when the military operations were conducted on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12 and July 13, 2020, to suppress Armenia’s provocation and when the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense was regularly providing official information about the hostilities, Qaziyev purposefully disseminated information about these in social networks, which was clearly contrary to reality,” the statement said.

“Having committed the acts aimed at reducing Azerbaijan’s defense capability, Qaziyev called on people to commit pogroms, sabotage and seize power by force,” the document reads.

The statement underlines inadmissibility of disseminating the unspecified, biased information aimed at misleading the public, as well as the information which is a state secret, is detrimental to the country's defense potential, combat capability of the armed forces and the army, and which is contrary to the Azerbaijani national interests in the field of information, as well as in violation of the Azerbaijani laws "On state secret", "On the Mass Media" and other legislative acts.

“The solidarity of people in protecting Azerbaijan’s national interests and security is unshakable,” the statement said. “The attempts made by the anti-Azerbaijani forces and those serving their interests to cause chaos and anarchy, and commit sabotage have been and will be resolutely suppressed.”

Presently, the investigative actions on the criminal case filed against Qaziyev at the State Security Service are underway.