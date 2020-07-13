Foreign Minister: Armenia carries deliberate provocation on border [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

By staging a deliberate provocation on the border, Armenia seeks to involve third countries to the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict and to divert the attention from Yerevan’s domestic problems, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks during the telephone conversation with OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from Russia Igor Popov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 13, the ministry’s press service reported.

Mammadyarov expressed serious discontent with the Armenian provocation, describing it as an act of aggression. The minister said that the provocation has been thwarted.

It should be noted that three Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and four other were injured while thwarting Armenian attck in Tovuz border region on July 12.

Senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles on the night leading to July 13. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

The Defence Ministry has reported that the Azerbaijani Army is in control over the situation on the border.