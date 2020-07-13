TODAY.AZ / Politics

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses

12 July 2020 [21:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were prevented, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

He made the statement commenting on the information spread by Armenian media that allegedly, Armenian military units have seized Azerbaijani army’s positions.

"Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were successfully prevented. There are no territorial losses. The situation is completely under control of Azerbaijani troops," he said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/195350.html

Print version

Views: 221

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also