Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan has no territorial losses

By Trend





Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were prevented, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports.

He made the statement commenting on the information spread by Armenian media that allegedly, Armenian military units have seized Azerbaijani army’s positions.

"Attempts of the Armenian armed forces to seize the positions of the Azerbaijani army were successfully prevented. There are no territorial losses. The situation is completely under control of Azerbaijani troops," he said.