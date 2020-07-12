Two Azerbaijani soldiers killed while repelling Armenian attack on border

By Azernews





Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani servicemen have died and five others have been injured while thwarting the Armenian attack on the border, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on July 12.

“Units of the Armenian armed forces have sought to launch an attack using artillery to seize our positions in the direction of the Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” the ministry reported.

As a result of relevant response, the adversary has suffered losses and retreated, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994