Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia responsible for growing tension in region

By Trend

While discussing Armenia’s National Security Strategy at a meeting of the Security Council in Yerevan on July 10, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again admitted the country's aggressive policy, which directly threatens peace and security in the region, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“Armenia is still a big threat in the region, expresses unreasonable territorial claims against the internationally recognized lands of Azerbaijan and also reflects a policy based on military occupation in its national strategy, grossly violating the international law,” the ministry said.

“Aggressive Armenia, which, having occupied Azerbaijani territories, speaks about the self-determination of the Armenian community living in these territories and reflects this as a "national goal" in the security strategy, ignores the principles of the international law, including the 1975 Helsinki Final Act,” the ministry said.

“The principle of self-determination of peoples in no way applies to the Armenian community living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” the message said. “In general, paragraph 8 of the Helsinki Final Act stipulates that the principle of self-determination is expressed in accordance with the UN Charter, the norms and principles of the international law, especially the territorial integrity.”

“The Armenian leadership’s statement on “sovereignty” in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the determination of the preservation of the results of the occupation policy as the goal of negotiations to resolve the conflict clearly show that the country impedes the settlement process and does not respect the international decisions and resolutions,” the ministry said.

“Azerbaijan’s retaliatory measures to ensure the internationally recognized territories, including the temporarily occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts, as well as the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced people (IDPs) to their houses, are based on the international law, the UN Charter, UN Security Council’s resolutions and on the basis of the law within the Constitution,” the ministry said.

“Aggressive Armenia is directly responsible for the growing tension in the region," the ministry said.