UN General Assembly to hold session on COVID-19 today upon Azerbaijan’s initiative

The UN General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19 that will be held upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative has been scheduled for July 10, the Foreign Ministry reported in its press service.

The ministry said that Ilham Aliyev’s initiative to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly in the format of a videoconference on COVID-19 was supported by more states than required by the procedural rules of the UN General Assembly.

Thus, the UN Secretary General sent a note to all member states on June 30, noting that the 31st special session of the General Assembly will be convened on 10 July this year.

The ministry expressed hope that the special session on COVID-19 will boost solidarity among countries in the fight against the pandemic, strengthen international cooperation and seek an international response to this global threat.

At the beginning of the special session, it is planned to consider issues of a procedural nature, then to listen statements and hold general discussions.

It should be noted that, the head of the delegation of Nigeria, representing the President of the 74th session of the General Assembly, will act as the temporary President of the special session.