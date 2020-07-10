Defence Minister extends condolences to Turkey over deadly explosion

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar over the deadly explosion in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.

“I am deeply saddened by the news about the death and wounding of military servicemen of fraternal Turkey's Armed Forces during the disposal of pyrotechnics … I wish speedy recovery for the wounded soldiers. Your grief is our grief, too,” Hasanov said in a statement published in the ministry’s official website on July 10.

Three Turkish soldiers lost their lives and six others were wounded during the explosion in a truck carrying explosives retrieved from the fireworks factory on July 9. The explosion took place as the explosives were being unloaded.