Presidential aide: Chinese, Cuban doctors to be invited for cooperation over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A group of medical experts from China and Cuba are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan in a few weeks for exchange of experience over COVID-19, Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with local media.

Hajiyev stated that China, as one of the starting points of the coronavirus pandemic, has vast experience in this area and “it will be very useful if they share with us their best practices.”

"In addition, experts from Cuba are expected to arrive in our country. Because this country has an excellent health care system, known all over the world, as well as experts who coped perfectly with the outbreak of the Ebola pandemic," Hajiyev said.

There will be separate medical centers for their work, he said.

Earlier it was reported that, a group of foreign specialists on COVID-19 from Turkey and Russia arrived in Azerbaijan as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Members of the scientific staff of the Ministry of Health of Turkey on COVID-19, as well as highly qualified doctors from Russia and Turkey will visit special hospitals and work with local specialists in the field of treatment and prevention of the disease.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24. The number of COVID-19 sharply increased after easing of the lockdown on May 18 that allowed residents leave their homes without electronic permission.

It should be noted that, as of July 10, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 22,464 COVID-19 cases and 284 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 13,591 people have recovered from the disease.