President Aliyev inaugurates electrical substation in Baku [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the newly-renovated 110/35/10 kV “8th km” substation in Baku’s Nizami district, Azertag reported on July 9.

The reconstructed substation will play an important role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to hundreds of thousands of people, industrial, household, educational, medical and public catering enterprises in Khatai and Nizami districts in the capital.

AzerEnergy company has overseen the construction of the 52-years-old substation that had already expired and posed a threat of accidents due to problems such as short circuits.

As a result of reconstruction, all these problems have been eliminated. Open and closed distribution facilities of the substation, transformers, office building and other necessary infrastructure have been modernized as part of the reconstruction works. One of the reasons for reconstruction of the substation was the expansion of 35 kV system in Nizami district and change of voltage class. As a result of this work, the capacity of substation has increased to 55 MVA. The control center established here and micro SCADA system additionally increased the efficiency of the substation.

It should be noted that over the past two years, construction, reconstruction, repair and restoration works have been carried out in Azerbaijan on more than 20 systemically important substations. To date, 220 kV Mushfig, 110 kV Zabrat, Dubandi and Ahmadli substations have been put into operation after the reconstruction. Works on the newly built 220 kV Boyukshor and reconstructed Khirdalan substations have been completed. At the same time works on 500 kV Absheron substation and more than ten 110 kV substations are under way.

As a result of large-scale reforms in Azerbaijan’s energy system, residents have been provided with sustainable and quality electricity. In general, among complex measures taken in this field in recent years, reconstruction of existing substations at modern level and construction of such new facilities have a special place. Reconstruction of the “8th km” substation demonstrates the consistent implementation of works in this direction.