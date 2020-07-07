Azerbaijani, EU eye finalizing new bilateral agreement

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhely have discussed a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), the ministry reported.

High on the agenda of the meeting was bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Azerbaijan's participation in the Eastern Partnership.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, and both sides expressed interest in finalizing the agreement.

Moreover, the parties also discussed the Agreement on the Establishment of the Common Aviation Space, Partnership Priorities, Azerbaijan's participation in EU programs, the abolition of visas.

Azerbaijani and EU officials touched upon the cooperation in the fields of energy and transport, major projects in both directions and prospects for their future development.

During the meeting, Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude to the EU for its assistance in supporting the national efforts of Azerbaijan in the fight against the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in practical areas.

Furthermore, the minister noted with satisfaction the shared values of the EU on rule-based world order, including the principled position on supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states. The sides also exchanged views on the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in 2021.

It was noted that the parties will resume negotiations on the new bilateral agreement in the near future and expressed hope for progress in the negotiations.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on holding the next Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council.

Stressing the importance of online discussions in the current global pandemic, both sides agreed to hold direct contacts and meetings after the pandemic.

The head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the EU and the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan also attended the video-conference meeting.



