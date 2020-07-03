State Security Service conducting special operation in Foreign Affairs Ministry

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) is conducting investigative-operational measures at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, its press service reported on 3 July.

The investigation has been launched on the basis of information received about several ministry officials, according to which those officials are involved in abuse of power and committed numerous illegal acts causing significant damage to the interests of society and the state which are protected by the law.

“Additional information will be provided to the public about the investigations, persons suspected of committing a crime and committed criminal acts,” the SSS added.