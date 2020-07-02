TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armed Forces Relief Fund collects $66 million

02 July 2020 [14:59] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund has collected $66,131 million as of 1 July 2020, the Defense Ministry has reported.

The donations in the national currency amount to 112 million AZN ($65.89 million). 

The Armed Forces Relief Fund’s dollar account has amounted to $213.6 thousand, whereas its euro and Russian ruble accounts have reached 17,566 ($19.720) and 5,000 ($70.5) respectively. Thus, the total amount of the funds donated to the Armed Forces Relief Fund is $66,131 million.

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Relief Fund was approved by the Presidential decree on 17 August 2002.

