Azerbaijan, Romania mull bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani and Romanian Foreign Ministers discussed development of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport and energy fields, Romanian ministry’s press service reported on June 29.

During the phone conversation, the talks focused on the stage and prospects of the bilateral relations, stressing intensification of the political dialogue and the extension of cooperation in the context of the strategic partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan.

High on the agenda was also the issue of developing ties between Romania and Azerbaijan through the implementation of projects with regional impact, such as Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport corridor.

The minister noted the importance of this joint project initiated and supported by Romania and involving Azerbaijan, as well as Georgia and Turkmenistan, stressing the goal of advancing the discussions on the Intergovernmental agreement on the route.

On his part, Azerbaijan foreign affairs minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the role of bilateral strategic partnership in boosting political dialogue and bilateral cooperation and pointed out the possibilities of expanding and consolidating the Romanian- Azerbaijani cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic, transport and energy sectors, with the capitalization of the existing openness on both sides.

Additionally, the ministers also discussed the support for the Southern Gas Corridor, noting in the context of the relevance of the Bulgaria- Romania- Hungary- Austria (BRUA) regional project.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, as well as the measures taken by two states to counteract the medical, economic and social consequences of the crisis.

Both ministers stressed the importance of international solidarity as the main lesson learned from this experience.

Aurescu informed that Romania supports Azerbaijan’s initiative to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly in video format-conference to discuss the international community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.