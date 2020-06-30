UN official appeals to Azerbaijanis over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

United Nations Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai has appealed to Azerbaijani citizens, asking them to be alert over COVID-19 in a video message “Do it for Azerbaijan”, the UN’s office in Azerbaijan reported in its Twitter page on June 30.

Isaczai called upon citizens to believe that the threat is real, stressing that the number of coronavirus cases in the world and in Azerbaijan is growing.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us. The number of cases of infection in the world has exceeded 9 million, the number of deaths reaches half a million. The number of infected and unfortunately dying people is also growing in Azerbaijan. Recently I also lost a family member because of this virus. Believe me, this threat is real and it is near. We should not wait for COVID-19 to knock on our door,” he said.

Moreover, he stressed that everyone should follow rules of special quarantine regime, to keep social distance, to wash their hands more often, to wear masks in required places, not to leave house unnecessarily and observe other rules set up by the government in order to defeat calamity and get back to normal life sooner.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

As of June 30, Azerbaijan has registered 16,968 COVID-19 cases and 206 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 9,369.