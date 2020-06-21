Cabinet of Ministers announces list of areas authorized to operate during lockdown

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has announced the list of agencies whose employees will not be affected by the SMS permit system during the coronavirus quarantine regime effective from June 21 till July 5.

Thus, the employees of the following agencies will be able to leave their place of residence without obtaining permission by sending SMS to 1803.

-employees of the Presidential Administration and Cabinet of Ministers and Department of Affairs of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

-deputies and employees of the Parliament;

-heads of central and local bodies of executive power and their deputies;

-heads of state legal entities, including heads of state legal entities of public law and their deputies;

-employees of law enforcement, judicial and military officials, lawyers;

-employees of diplomatic representations and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, during the tightened quarantine regime, the activities of the following areas are allowed:

1. Health and social sphere:

1.1. scientific research and laboratory services;

1.2. hospitals, policlinics and other medical institutions;

1.3. veterinary services;

1.4. production of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices;

1.5. social services;

1.6. care services for persons with physical, mental, intellectual and other disabilities as well as those in need of special care.

2. Infrastructure sphere:

2.1. Public utilities (water supply and sewerage, gas supply, heating, electricity distribution);

2.2. electricity production and supply;

2.3. melioration and water economy;

2.4. telecommunications and communication services.

3. Transport and logistics:

3.1. Air, sea, rail and road freight transportation;

3.2. Services in connection with railways, sea shipping, ports and roads;

3.3. logistics services;

3.4. public transport and taxi services.

4. Main types of production:

4.1. production of defense industry products;

4.2. production of oil equipment and installations;

4.3. production, supply, storage and wholesale of food products and raw materials for them;

4.4. production of daily care and hygiene products;

4.5. production of chemical products;

4.6. collection, production and processing of agricultural products, including farming activities;

4.7. farming, irrigation, plant protection service and harvesting;

4.8. extraction, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;

4.9. transfer of oil and gas through pipelines;

4.10. activities in metallurgical industry;

4.11. production and repair of construction and household appliances;

4.12. engineering and design services;

4.13. road construction and repair, construction of civil and industrial buildings and structures;

4.14. production of packaging products;

4.15. production of stone, metal and wood products;

4.16. production and repair of furniture;

4.17. slaughter of animals.

5. Retail and wholesale trade:

5.1.food points of sale;

5.2.pharmacies;

5.3.petrol stations;

5.4.points of sale of animal feed, including pet stores;

5.5.points of sale of construction materials and household trifles;

5.6.online sales.

6. Sphere of household services:

6.1.collection and disposal of household waste;

6.2.dry cleaning;

6.3.cleaning of residential premises, except for apartments;

6.4.car repair;

6.5.car washes;

6.6.animal shelters.

7.Mass media.

8. On financial organizations:

8.1.banks and non-bank credit organizations, pawnshops;

8.2.investment companies, stock exchanges;

8.3.insurance organizations;

8.4.organizations providing payment services and clearing services.

9.By types of special services:

9.1.delivery services;

9.2.translation services;

9.3.postal services;

9.4. disinfection services.

10.Advocate's activity.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a strict quarantine regime that will be effective from 00:00 on June 21 to 06:00 on June 5, in the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.