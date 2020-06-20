Film shot in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan not helping resolve conflict - MP

Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov expressed protest of the Azerbaijani public in connection with the film "Should the Wind Fall" (Si le vent tombe) by Nora Martirosyan shot in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and presented for a screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mammadov made the statement during the meeting of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

“The film shot in the occupied Azerbaijani lands serves one single purpose which is to distort the history, causes and essence of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “With particular feeling of regret, I would like to stress the participation of a French company in the creation of this film and its submission for the screening at the Cannes Film Festival.”

The Azerbaijani MP said that these and similar initiatives do not correspond to the current spirit of rapidly developing Azerbaijan-France relations, friendly relations between the two peoples, as well as France’s mediation goal as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“In particular, both countries attach great importance to the development of mutually beneficial relations in the economic, political, humanitarian and cultural spheres,” Mammadov said. "I would like to inform you that the Azerbaijani embassy in France also expressed the protest to the French authorities in connection with this issue,” Mammadov added.

“I would like to stress that two regions of France rendered financial and logistical assistance in the creation of the film. Sponsor partner of the Cannes Film Festival - the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region - also supported the film production,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “I would like to emphasize that this activity is contrary to the principles defined by the legal framework regulated by the French law on the rules of conduct and control of territorial units in the international cooperation.”

“As the head of the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary working group, I appeal to the French embassy in Azerbaijan and invite them to express their position on this issue,” Mammadov added.

“I expect that the embassy will share our views on the fact that such steps contradict to the spirit of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and France, do not serve to strengthening mutual trust between the parties to the conflict and misrepresent the historical reality,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “I’m sure that the authorities will understand the voiced opinions.”

“While using this opportunity, I would like to appeal to the MPs, film industry workers, figures of art and culture and representatives of the Azerbaijani media to express their protest in similar cases,” the Azerbaijani MP said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.