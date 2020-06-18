President Aliyev, European Council head discuss Azerbaijan-EU ties

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel have discussed Azerbaijan-EU ties and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a phone conversation held on June 17.

During the telephone conversation, President Aliyev and Charles Michel exchanged views on the Summit of Eastern Partnership countries to be held in the format of the video conference on June 18.

Thus, the presidents also emphasized the importance of European Union-Azerbaijan relations for the both sides and noted that works were ongoing over the Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Reiterating Azerbaijan's position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Aliyev said that the Armenian leadership's constant attempts to change the format of talks and its statements on Nagorno-Karabakh belonging to Armenia hinder the settlement of the conflict.

Furthermore, the president reiterated that the settlement of the conflict is possible only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel also exchanged views on regional security issues. In this regard, the sides noted that the Southern Gas Corridor would contribute to energy security.

The presidents held discussions on measures implemented in order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the conversation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Union Council’s President Charles Michel expressed their confidence that EU-Azerbaijan relations would continue to develop successfully in the interests of both sides.